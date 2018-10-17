Well-known West Norfolk photographer releases two 2019 calendars

From the Corn Exchange to Red Mount Chapel, Lynn photographer Peter Rye is releasing his latest calendar of the town’s beauty spots.

Peter Rye’s, otherwise known as Lenzman, King’s Lynn calendar for 2019 is a black and white limited addition work.

Shots of King's Lynn by Lenzman (4761707)

Mr Rye, who is now approaching retirement, was inspired to create his King’s Lynn calendars after winning a national competition, run by Yorkshire television.

On his website, he said: “I spent many hours around King’s Lynn discovering and rediscovering this place I call home.

“Taking pictures at night, originally as an experiment, has led me to amass an extensive selection of images, called ‘King’s Lynn at Night’, featuring well known local landmarks.

“These include the Custom House, Greyfriars Tower and many more, recording the nuance in colour and shades created by the night time sky.”

The photographer said his portfolio continued to increase following his national competition win and led him to travelling to the Caribbean, Egypt, St Lucia, Sri Lanka and Kenya.

And this year Mr Rye is not only releasing his usual King’s Lynn calendar, but also an African one. He added: “My favourite destination is Kenya. I have travelled there many times capturing these delightful memories.

“I now offer the best of these images as a collection of limited edition prints called ‘Images of Africa’.

“I personally consider this to be a stunning collection, striking a balance between wildlife in their natural habitat, incredible scenery and dramatic sunsets.”

Mr Rye’s Exquisite Africa calender features lions, giraffes, cheetahs, as well as other wild animals native to the country.

Both the King’s Lynn and Exquisite Africa are in A4 and cost £10 each. They can be bought from his website via www.lenzman.com.