This Sunday, runners of all ages and abilities will be lacing up to take on one of the region’s most well-loved running events.

Organised by Jane Tomlinson’s Run For All, the UK’s largest not-for-profit events company, the Bespak Grand East Anglia Run (GEAR) 10K will kick off at 9.30am.

Participants will embark on the wonderfully scenic route through Lynn, encompassing the River Ouse pathway and The Walks before looping back to where it all began, the Tuesday Market Square.

The start of GEAR 10k in the Tuesday Market Place

With charity at its heart, the event aims to raise tens of thousands of pounds for both local and national charities.

Every entry offers a chance to support a chosen cause, with participants encouraged to fundraise for a charity close to their heart or one of the event’s partner charities - including the 8:56 Foundation, Break, The Jane Tomlinson Appeal, Linnets in the Community, The Purfleet Trust, the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, and WNDA.

Runners and spectators alike will be treated to a vibrant atmosphere. Music groups, running clubs, schools, and volunteers will all play a part in creating an unforgettable celebration.

Youngsters can take part in the 1.9km course after grown-ups run 10km around Lynn

Each participant will receive a special goody bag filled with post-race treats, and every finisher will be awarded a bespoke medal to mark their achievement.

Darren Hodkinson, chief operating officer at Bespak, said: “We are really looking forward to a great day for the GEAR 10K, Mini GEAR and corporate challenge. We wish all the participants the best of luck and hope everyone enjoys the day.”

Tristan Batley-Kyle, operations director at Run For All, added: "We’re excited to be back in King's Lynn for the Bespak GEAR 10K.

“It's always a great day, filled with lots of personal achievements and big charity wins, and we look forward to welcoming participants from all over the country.

The start of the GEAR 10k in Lynn

“Whether you're taking part for a charity or for your personal challenge, we hope everyone has a memorable and enjoyable race day."

The main event will be bolstered with Mini GEAR, a 1.9km course taking participants from the Tuesday Market Square at 11.45am, up to Boal Street and looping back round to the Corn Exchange before crossing the line back at the square.

The event is sponsored and supported by Bespak, Alive King's Lynn and West Norfolk, Radio West Norfolk, Arla Protein, High 5, Coopah, Gradwell, Marathon Photos Live, Project Servator and Jog On.

General entries are still open, and those interested in participating can visit https://www.runforall.com/events/10k/gear-10k/ for more information and to sign up.