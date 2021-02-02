A King's Lynn company has launched 'Wellness Wednesday' in a bid to help families during school closures.

Leading educational toys company Learning Resources® is at the forefront of the inspirational initiative.

With everyone spending more time at home, children’s wellness and wellbeing is a concern for many parents, teachers, and caregivers.

Learning Resources. (44222949)

From tomorrow and, each Wednesday, families can now look forward to tips on mindfulness, ideas to help children with social-emotional learning (SEL), and fun activities families can do together to stay upbeat.

Teachers and parents will also have the chance to win fun prizes of educational toys and games.

Since the 2020 school closures, the company has made available activity sheets, workbooks, tips, and advice free of charge to teachers and parents to help with home learning.

Learning Resources managing director Dennis Blackmore said: “As parents and children are feeling the effects of more months of home-schooling, we are pleased to add these wellness resources to our existing learning guidance and free curriculum resources.

Join Wellness Wednesday on the following Learning Resources UK social media channels:

Facebook: @LearningResourcesLtdUK

Instagram: @LearningResourcesUK

Twitter: @lruk

For more information, please visit: www.learningresources.co.uk