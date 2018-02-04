Wellwishers greet Queen at West Newton church

Scores of wellwishers have greeted the Queen as she attended church in West Newton this morning.

The 91-year-old monarch beamed broadly as she accepts flowers from the crowds following the service at the village’s St Peter and St Paul church.

The Queen at West Newton Church for morning service

The service was followed by the presentation of books to members of the area’s Sunday school at the nearby village hall.

The West Newton service is traditionally the last the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh attend before the end of their Christmas and New Year stay at Sandringham.

They are expected to leave for London this week following Accession Day on Tuesday, which will mark the 66th anniversary of the death of the Queen’s father, King George VI.

On Friday, the Queen visited RAF Marham to open its new Lightning Operations Centre.

The Duke of Edinburgh at West Newton Church for morning service

Prize giving at West Newton Church