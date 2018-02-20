Wensum - Music and memories to cherish as singers embrace their mistakes

Will Todd leading rehearsals from his spot at the piano

The big attraction was to be a performance of Mass In Blue with its composer, Will Todd, in the driving seat.

As a very amateur singer I’d been drawn to take part by the appeal of experiencing the Latin Mass sung with an upbeat jazz tempo. In reality I had no idea what to expect even though I’d looked through the score in advance.

Thankfully the welcoming atmosphere helped calm the initial nerves and the warm-up exercises by the society’s musical director Janet Kelsey set the tone for the rest of the day.

I did know that quite a few of those present had actually performed Mass In Blue before and it was some comfort to bump into and sit alongside friend Grant who I’ve known for many years via his stage performances with FADLOS. As part of the smallish coterie of tenors on parade his support was invaluable.

When Will Todd took charge his informality struck a chord straight away. Recognising that a few hours of rehearsal could never produce a finished article he encouraged everyone to enjoy themselves, embrace the mistakes, keep going and have fun.

It was some eye-opener for me to get a handle on the pronunciation and exactly where I was meant to be on each page of the score. Now and again I lost the plot and sneaked a look to my neighbour to get back on track.

But as the day progressed and I connected more with the music I knew that this was an exceptional piece of work to be cherished long after we’d all gone home.

Will is a brilliant pianist and always led from the front but key professionals supporting him – and us – were soprano Rosamund Walton, bass player Justin Myers, drummer Jim Fleeman and alto sax player Jimmy Jefford.

If a few choir members flagged at times, they never did.

Despite not actually singing the whole piece through from Kyrie to Agnus Dei I felt that by the end of the afternoon session there was a real sense in the hall that we were ready for the early evening performance.

And when it came in front of a good audience, if reception is anything to go by, we gave Mass In Blue a stirring rendition. Sometimes it pays to try something new, if only for the challenge. For me it was an unforgettable day so my thanks to the society for setting it up and bringing such exceptional talent into our midst.

Progress continues on the rebuilding of the former Aldiss store on Upper Market Place. Just recently some of the scaffolding masking the exterior work has been removed and I must say it looks good.

There was never any intention to try and recreate the original 19th century frontage, the priority being for the new to blend in with the old.

Thanks to a sympathetic spread of red brickwork this seems to me to have been achieved with some style. Of course there remains much more to do before completion but I have high hopes it will enhance this northern section of the market place and restore some of the pride which was lost in the heart of the town when the devastating fire took hold in May 2014.