'We're looking at all possibilities.' King's Lynn theatre battles to save shows as pressure on arts sector builds
Published: 07:00, 30 June 2020
Bosses of a Lynn entertainment venue say they are looking at all possibilities for when, and how, live shows might be able to resume.
Officials at the town's Corn Exchange have confirmed that discussions are taking place with promoters and performers about events which were due to take place there over the coming months.
The announcement comes amid growing fears that the arts sector nationally will be devastated if theatres are forced to remain closed because of concerns over the coronavirus.
Read moreKings Lynn
More by this authorAllister Webb