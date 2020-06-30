Home   News   Article

'We're looking at all possibilities.' King's Lynn theatre battles to save shows as pressure on arts sector builds

By Allister Webb
-
allister.webb@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 07:00, 30 June 2020

Bosses of a Lynn entertainment venue say they are looking at all possibilities for when, and how, live shows might be able to resume.

Officials at the town's Corn Exchange have confirmed that discussions are taking place with promoters and performers about events which were due to take place there over the coming months.

The announcement comes amid growing fears that the arts sector nationally will be devastated if theatres are forced to remain closed because of concerns over the coronavirus.

Read more
Kings Lynn

More by this author

Allister Webb
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE