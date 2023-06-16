We're looking for West Norfolk's cutest kids

Is your little one the cutest of them all?

Our Cute Kids Competition is back for another year, so it’s time to prepare your child’s most adorable ensemble.

To enter, simply pop down with your little one to be photographed at Wilko in New Conduit Street, King’s Lynn, on Saturday to Wednesday, July 15 to 19.

Sittings are 10am-1pm and 2pm-4pm, with the last sitting at 3.45pm daily.

There is no need to book for the photo shoot, just turn up and have your child’s photo taken.

The pictures will then appear in the paper and readers will vote to crown the cutest kid.

A 10x8 print of the competition entry picture can be bought for the special price of £5 (RRP £20) at the end of the photography session.

The prizes are...

1st prize: 20x16 inch canvas portrait;

2nd prize: 16x12 inch canvas portrait;

3rd prize: 12x8 inch canvas portrait.