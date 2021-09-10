A Fairstead father was attacked by his son with a metal table leg after a row over the son’s girlfriend staying over.

Callum Robinson and his dad were “normally the best of friends”, town magistrates were told on Thursday.

But 25-year-old Robinson flipped after overhearing his parents discussing his partner’s stay.

King's Lynn Magistrates' Court

Everybody had been drinking, prosecutor Pretty Barber said.

Robinson was verbally abusive towards his mother, who had tried to grab his arm as he “stormed off”.

A row broke out and Robinson picked up a glass table and smashed it against a wall.

“He picked up a metal leg and began hitting his father with it. He was asked to stop, however he continued,” said Miss Barber.

“The leg flew from his hand but the defendant picked up another and continued to hit his father with full force.”

The son then threw an unbroken part of the table at his father’s head. His mother then threw herself on her husband to protect him and was also struck.

Robinson then left the Fred Ackland Drive, where he was living at the time, before punching through the kitchen window.

His father said in a victim personal statement that he wants to ensure that his son gets the alcohol support he needs.

He added: “He came at me with such anger and aggression. We’re normally the best of friends – that’s what makes it hurt even more.”

Robinson’s mother said she was shocked and upset and now “terrified” in her own home.

“I don’t want him to come anywhere near my house again,” she added.

Robinson pleaded guilty to actual bodily harm, assault and criminal damage on August 6.

He also pleaded guilty to theft of two bottles of vodka and seven steaks from Lynn’s Lidl store on the same day.

Hugh Cauthery, mitigating, said there were no previous convictions and the violence was “completely out of character”.

“The defendant had been drinking Foster’s lager – up to about 12 of them.

“Callum himself made a call to the police,” he added.

Mr Cauthery said his client was now addressing his drink problem.

Robinson, of Colby Court, Lynn, was committed to Norwich Crown Court for sentencing on the assault and criminal damage matters on a date to be fixed.

He was given bail with the condition not to contact his parents or go to their address.

For theft, he was fined £50 and ordered to pay £139 in costs plus a victim surcharge.