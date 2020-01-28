West Lynn butchers hand out free sausage rolls as drivers stuck on A47 for hours

With traffic gridlocked in the Lynn area on Friday morning following a fatal crash on the A47, a West Lynn butchers decided to provide free food for those stuck in traffic.

Priors Butchers in West Lynn decided to hand out free sausage rolls to motorists who had been sat in their cars without moving for hours.

The A47 was closed in both directions for several hours causing long tailback queues on the way into Lynn following a collision between a lorry and cyclist around 6am.

Priors Butchers chef Tony Park dishing out free sausage rolls. Picture: Priors Butchers Facebook page

Owner Andrew Prior said the shop was deserted after the accident, so with loads of sausage rolls already baked, it seemed a “no-brainer” to serve them to motorists.

Mr Prior said: “Every day, a delivery van goes out without fail to deliver goods to restaurants and businesses in the town.

“I told the driver to give it an hour and with it still being gridlocked, we decided to give the sausage rolls out.

Chef Tony Park handing out sausage rolls to drivers stuck on the A47 on Friday morning. Picture: Priors Butchers Facebook

“Dishing food out is not uncommon for us as we are proactive in supporting everything locally.

“Generally the feedback was good in circumstances that were obviously not great for the town with someone losing their life.

“Some people thought we were trying to cash in but we were clearly not.”

Police confirmed yesterday the lorry driver involved in the fatal collision has been released on bail after being arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving.

A cyclist in his 60s died at the scene between the Saddlebow and Hardwick roundabouts.

Mr Prior said most of his staff had already arrived at work early on Friday morning before the accident occurred.

Chef Tony Park and a part-time worker at Priors handed out the sausage rolls.

"We did not know the severity of the accident at the time," Mr Prior added. "On the day plenty of people thanked us, and the feedback on Facebook was great in what were ultimately traumatic circumstances."

The butchers on St Peter's Road is open seven days a week and can be found on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/priorsofwestlynn/.