West Norfolk area panel idea rejected by county councillors

A proposal to establish a dedicated area committee for West Norfolk has been voted down by county councillors.

The idea was proposed in a motion put before a Norfolk County Council meeting yesterday, but was rejected by a majority of members.

Independents Sandra Squire, who represents the Marshland North division, and Mick Castle had put forward the idea of forming distinct area committees for West Norfolk and the Yarmouth borough.

They proposed the move as part of the move back to a cabinet system of governance next year.

They argue the measure will help to ensure that local views and concerns on issues are taken into account when the authority’s current departmental committee arrangements are replaced in May 2019.