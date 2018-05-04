West Norfolk artists are blazing a trail

West Norfolk artists have joined forces to create a trail around their studios as part of the Norfolk and Norwich Open Studios event, writes KATE CHAPMAN.

More than 250 artists county-wide are throwing open their doors from May 26 to June 10 as part of the 24th annual open event and seven artists in the wider Lynn area have synchronised their opening times so visitors can see them at work and enjoy a memorable day out.

One of the artists behind the Two Rivers Art Trail, printmaker Louise Stebbing, of Wiggenhall St Germans, said that previously there hadn’t been enough artists taking part in this area to create a visitor trail for people to follow.

She added that the event promises something for everyone, with a wide range of works on display including paintings, textiles, weaving, ceramics, and jewellery.

“It’s really exciting. This hasn’t been done in west Norfolk before, it’s the first time that we’ve had enough people to do it,” explained Louise.

“We’re a bit out on a limb over this side of the county, so unless there’s a group of us, people don’t tend to come out this way, but it’s going to be a great opportunity for visitors to see artists at work in their studios, creating their pieces.

“We’ve got such a great variety of things for people to see, plus they will be able to make purchases and also enjoy some refreshments.”

Those taking part alongside Louise include Alison Kramarchuk, of Gayton, who makes wearable art and sculptural textile jewellery created by knitting with wire; Walpole St Peter resident Diane Hunt, who makes unusual and contemporary stoneware ceramic pots for the garden and home; and The Greenland Fishery, in Lynn, where leather whales are made to celebrate marine heritage.

Other artists opening up their studios include mixed media textile artist Anita O’Neill, Patrick Hillard who paints in a free form style, and painter Garry Hobbs.

- The Two Rivers Art Trail opens on selected dates from Saturday, May 26. For artists’ individual opening times visit www.nnopenstudios.org