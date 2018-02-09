West Norfolk bar to ban plastic straws in bid to minimise pollution

A bar in Lynn is the latest venue in the borough to go green by placing a ban on plastic straws.

Bar & Beyond on Norfolk Street has announced the move, which will come into effect as of February 19, in a bid to reduce plastic consumption and its environmental impact.

From this date onwards, the venue will offer a biodegradable alternative instead.

General manager Mikele Elexpe said: “We’re all about serving up a great night out but from 19 February the only straws we’ll offer to customers will be made from renewable plant sources.

“They’ll biodegrade in six months rather than hundreds of years so they won’t add to the planet’s pollution problems.

“Our customers and colleagues are more environmentally aware so I’m sure they’ll welcome the change and agree that plastic sucks!”

The move means straws will no longer be served routinely in a drink but the new biodegradable ones will be made available if needed.

A spokesman said: “Bar & Beyond is part of the Deltic Group which is bringing in the ban as part of its commitment to be a more eco-friendly and sustainable operation.

“It supports the hospitality industry’s concerns about pollution caused by plastic straws ending up in the sea and landfill sites.”

Bar & Beyond will be spreading the message on its social media platforms using the hashtag #nostrawsattached.

The bar will join a number of other chains and independent venues in the region, and nationally, in banning plastic straws to reduce plastic consumption.

According to Greenpeace statistics, plastic straws are one of the top 10 items found in beach clean-ups.

Bar & Beyond opened on Norfolk Street in March last year, replacing Chicago’s after a £400,000 investment to transform the premises.

The Deltic Group’s industry awards include Responsible Retailer of the Year in 2016.