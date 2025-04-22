A lifestyle magazine has been crowned the best of the year at a national awards ceremony.

KL Magazine, based in Lynn, secured the top spot as Regional Magazine of the Year at the 2025 Newspaper Awards in London.

Started by Laura Dunn 15 years ago, the publication has a predominantly female team and was the only independently owned business in the category.

The magazine has a predominantly female team. Pictures: KL Magazine

"This award means everything to our team, we've poured our hearts into creating a magazine that truly celebrates Norfolk, and it’s fantastic to have that recognised on a national stage,” Laura said.

Showcasing Norfolk’s history, heritage, landscapes, cultural scene and food and drink offerings, the magazine has more than 150 editions published to date, and reaches a readership of 56,000 through bi-monthly issues and special publications.

Recently, its multi-platform approach, which uses QR codes to link mini-documentary videos, has enhanced the way it tells stories.

Laura (centre) started the magazine 15 years ago

“What makes this particularly special is that we're a small, independent team competing against publications with far greater resources, and we've proven that authentic, passionate storytelling can stand shoulder to shoulder with the biggest names in publishing,” Laura added.

“We've never lost sight of who we're creating this magazine for – our Norfolk readers and the local businesses that make our community thrive.

“While we've embraced digital innovations like our QR-enhanced content, we remain committed to the personal experience of a beautifully crafted print magazine.

“People still value quality, and they appreciate our commitment to showcasing the best of Norfolk with stunning photography and heartfelt storytelling.”

The ceremony took place in London

The judging panel praised the magazine for its premium content with a “clean, engaging design and strong use of imagery”.

Laura said: “This award gives us the confidence to be even more ambitious in how we champion Norfolk.

“The county has so many more incredible stories waiting to be told, and we're more determined than ever to be the ones telling them.”