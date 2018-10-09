West Norfolk beach to host WWI remembrance project

Brancaster Beach. (4661724)

A West Norfolk beach has been picked among the locations for a new project commemorating the centenary of the end of the First World War.

The beach at Brancaster is one of an initial 12 sites across Britain chosen for the Pages from the Sea project, led by film-maker Danny Boyle, next month.

People are being encouraged to gather at the beach at low tide on Remembrance Sunday, November 11, where a large-scale drawing of a casualty from the conflict will be etched into the sand.

As the tide then rolls in, the drawing will be washed away, along with silhouettes that project officials hope members of the public will create in the sand themselves to mark the event.

Mr Boyle, who is best known as the director of the cult film Trainspotting and the opening ceremony of the 2012 London Olympics, said: “Pages of the Sea will be a unique moment, when we’ll say goodbye, together, to the millions of men and women who left their shores during the First World War.

“Beaches are truly public spaces, where nobody rules other than the tide.

“They seem the perfect place to gather and say a final goodbye and thank you to those whose lives were taken or affected by the First World War.

“I’m inviting people to watch as the faces of the fallen are etched in the sand, and for communities to come together to remember the sacrifices that were made by so many that changed our society forever.”

A new verse, which is being written by the Poet Laureate, Carol Ann Duffy, will also be read at each of the participating locations.

The project has been commissioned by 14-18 NOW, a nationwide arts programme marking the centenary of the conflict, which is being delivered with the support of groups including the National Trust, as well as government and lottery funding.

More details of further activities planned to coincide with the events is due to be announced later this week.

For more details about the project, visit www.pagesofthesea.org.uk.