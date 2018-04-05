West Norfolk boundary shake-up outlined

The likely future shape of West Norfolk’s political map has been outlined following the publication of final proposals for new council ward boundaries.

The plans, which were published on Tuesday, are set to see the number of borough council seats cut by seven to 55, ahead of the next scheduled elections next year.

There will also be seven fewer council wards, with electors going to the polls in 35 separate areas rather than the present 42.

The latest document comes around 15 months after the Local Government Boundary Commission for England (LGBCE) began its review of the borough.

Several consultation exercises have taken place in that period and LGBCE chairman Professor Colin Mellors said: “We are extremely grateful to people across King’s Lynn and West Norfolk who took part in the review.

“The Commission has looked at all the evidence that was put forward during the consultation.

“We believe these recommendations deliver electoral fairness for voters as well as reflecting community ties throughout King’s Lynn and West Norfolk.”

The new council would be split into 17 single-member wards, 16 with two councillors and two with three representatives.

The borough council had sought to avoid having three-seat wards in its own proposals but the commission rejected the idea.

However, community leaders in Sandringham have persuaded the commission not to include them in a new Woottons ward. Instead, it will remain in the Dersingham ward.

A draft order is now due to go before Parliament to implement the measures. If approved, the new boundaries will be in place in time for the next borough elections in May 2019.

The list of new wards is as follows: 1. Airfield; 2. Bircham with Rudhams; 3. Brancaster; 4. Burnham Market & Docking; 5. Clenchwarton; 6. Denver; 7. Dersingham; 8. Downham Old Town; 9. East Downham; 10. Emneth & Outwell; 11. Fairstead; 12. Feltwell.

13. Gayton & Grimston; 14. Gaywood Chase; 15. Gaywood Clock; 16. Gaywood North Bank; 17. Heacham; 18. Hunstanton; 19. Massingham with Castle Acre; 20. Methwold; 21. North Downham; 22. North Lynn; 23. Snettisham; 24. South & West Lynn.

25. South Downham; 26. Springwood; 27. St Margaret’s with St Nicholas; 28. Terrington; 29. The Woottons; 30. Tilney, Mershe Lande & Wiggenhall; 31. Upwell & Delph; 32. Walsoken, West Walton & Walpole; 33. Watlington; 34. West Winch; 35. Wissey.