Temperatures unlikely to climb above freezing in King's Lynn and West Norfolk today

By Greg Plummer
Published: 10:40, 12 February 2021
 | Updated: 10:40, 12 February 2021

Temperatures across West Norfolk are barely expected to climb above freezing today as the cold snap continues.

It is unlikely that temperatures will get above zero today as the severe wintry conditions continue to bite across the region.

Add to that the wind chill chill factor, it will feel more like minus seven.

Snow Scenes from King's Lynn and West Norfolk on Monday February 8th 2021. (44303112)
Last night, the weather station at Marham recorded temperatures as low as minus 8.4 centigrade.

The Met Office are predicting an end to the cold spell during the weekend and temperatures are expected to be much milder next week.

