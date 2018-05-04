West Norfolk brain tumour charity on brink of closure

A West Norfolk charity which has raised £130,000 for brain tumour research is facing closure unless it can find a new chairman and secretary.

Trustees of the Lisa Wiles Red Wellies Brain Tumour Support Fund met on Monday and said the registered charity, which has been going since 2012, would have to fold at the end of July if no suitable applicants come forward to fill the two key positions.

The charity’s current chairman, Shannen Norwood, who now lives in Georgia, USA, and her brother, Zach Wiles Van Dyke, who has been the secretary, has found it impossible to continue in the role because of increasing pressure of work in his cleaning business.

Red Wellies was set up in memory of their mother, Lisa Wiles, from Blackborough End, who died in October 2011 after a courageous 14-month battle against a deadly form of brain cancer, glioblastoma multiforme (GBM).

It had been the 43-year-old mother-of-three’s wish to help fund research into these particular tumours, even though she had been told that her condition was terminal, and she had already started fundraising to help other brain tumour patients.

Following her death, Lisa’s parents, Mervyn and Rosalie Wiles, set up Red Wellies to carry on her legacy and to provide grants to enable research to help treat patients suffering from GBM and to work towards finding a cure for it.

In November 2016, fundraising by the charity resulted in the Lisa Wiles Neuro-Oncology Laboratory, the first of its kind in the UK, being opened at Addenbrooke’s Hospital.

Workers collect and process tissue samples taken directly from cancer patients in the nearby neurosurgical operating theatre.

And earlier this year Lisa’s parents and other trustees handed over a £60,000 cheque to fund more vital equipment within the laboratory named after their daughter, thanks to the charity’s generous supporters and the hard work of everyone involved in Red Wellies.

Anyone interested in the two vacancies on the charity, or wanting more details about what the role involves, should contact Mervyn Wiles by post at 6 Station Road, Middleton, King’s Lynn PE32 1RA.

Alternavtively call them on 07706 76109, or email on randm66@hotmail.co.uk, before the end of June.

Visit the Red Welies website on www.braintumourresearch.org/about/our-member-charities/the-lisa-wiles-red-wellies-brain-tumour-support-fund