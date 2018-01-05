West Norfolk Business Awards: Employee of the Year vote soon

From next Friday, readers will be able to vote in the West Norfolk Mayor’s Business Award Employee of the Year category.

We’ll be talking to the three nominees, getting to know them and trying to find out why they are worthy of your vote.

The three nominees are James Covell, of Covell Construction, Lawrence Thetford, from the Bank House, and Stacey Locks, of Dedicated Care.

The winners will be revealed at a glittering ceremony held at the Alive Leisure Corn Exchange on Friday, March 2.

Other categories being judged by sponsors now are:

Mayor’s Award for Business (sponsored by West Norfolk Council) – AgriMechServices, Carter Accommodation, Ring Associates.

Small Business of the Year (sponsored by Mapus-Smith & Lemmon) – K Brown Auto Repairs, Anglia Partitions, White China.

Businessperson of the Year (sponsored by Brown & Co) – Ben Lukey (AMA Waste Management), Chris Girdlestone (HUT 42), Jonathan Lofthouse (Carers Elite).

Business Innovation (sponsored by Nwes) – HUT 42, Norfolk Creative Arts, Nip & Growler Ale House.

Apprentice/Trainee of the Year (sponsored by MARS UK) – Emma Smith (CPFT NHS), Max Armitage (Carers Elite).

Customer Care (sponsored by Larkfleet Homes Norfolk & Suffolk) – Norfolk Deli, Vida Healthcare, Ward Gethin Archer.

Independent Retailer – Great Bircham Stores & Cafe, Nip & Growler Ale House, The Bottom Drawer Bridal Shop.

Leisure & Tourism – Majestic Cinema, Princess Theatre, True’s Yard Fisher Folk Museum.