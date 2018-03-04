West Norfolk Business Awards hailed a great success

The West Norfolk Business Awards proved a great success on Friday night with the best in innovation, entrepeneurship and enterprise in the borough being recognised in a gala awards dinner.

More than 200 people packed the Alive Corn Exchange in Lynn, despite the poor weather outside and all agreed that it was the most successful Awards night yet.

Mayor's Business Awards Gala Dinner and Awards Ceremony at Alive Corn Exchange King's Lynn

Mayor Carol Bower paid fulsome praise to all those nominated. She said “Throughout my year in office I have visited many areas across the borough and it has been obvious to me how business in West Norfolk is continuing to developThe West Norfolk Mayor’s Business Awards, honours all those who in the past year have led the way.

“I have been fortunate to have been invited to the launch of many new innovative business ventures from future young entrepeneurs. Their vision and commitment to enhancing their business and expanding is testament to the quality of the workforce West Norfolk has to offer.”

Mark Leslie, editor of the Lynn News, which sponsors the event, said: “This was simply the most successful Awards night held both in terms of quantity of entries and in terms of quality. We had so many great entries it was very hard to choose a winner and once again it showed just how varied and successful are the companies based here in West Norfolk. Just another reason to Love West Norfolk!”

The winners were as follows:

Mayor's Business Awards Gala Dinner and Awards Ceremony at Alive Corn Exchange King's Lynn

Mayor’s Business of the Year – Carter Accommodation; Small Business of the Year – Anglia Partitions (APS); Businessperson of the Year – Chris Girdlestone HUT42; Business Innovation – Nip and Growler Craft Ale House; Apprentice/Trainee of the Year – Emma Smith (CPFT); Customer Care – Vida Healthcare; Independent Retailer – Great Bircham Stores & Cafe; Leisure and Tourism – True’s yard Fisherfolk Museum; Employee of the Year – Stackey Locks (Dedicated Care Limited).

Altogether we received a total of 171 nominations for 94 borough businesses, so everybody nominated is a winner.

Nominations:

Mayor’s Award for Business (sponsored by West Norfolk Council) – AgriMechServices, Ring Associates.

Mayor's Business Awards Gala Dinner and Awards Ceremony at Alive Corn Exchange King's Lynn

Small Business of the Year (sponsored by Mapus-Smith & Lemmon) – K Brown Auto Repairs, White China.

Businessperson of the Year (sponsored by Brown & Co) – Ben Lukey (AMA Waste Management), Jonathan Lofthouse (Carers Elite).

Business Innovation (sponsored by Nwes) – HUT 42, Norfolk Creative Arts.

Apprentice/Trainee of the Year (sponsored by MARS UK) – Max Armitage (Carers Elite).

Mayor's Business Awards Gala Dinner and Awards Ceremony at Alive Corn Exchange King's Lynn

Employee of the Year (sponsored by Lynn News) – James Covell (Covell Construction), East Anglia Ltd), Lawrence Thetford (Bank House).

Customer Care (sponsored by Larkfleet) – Vida Healthcare, Ward Gethin Archer.

Independent Retailer – Nip & Growler Ale House, The Bottom Drawer Bridal Shop.

Leisure & Tourism (sponsored by Alive Leisure) – Majestic Cinema, Princess Theatre.

For a 24-page round-up of Friday’s event with pictures galore see Tuesday’s Lynn News

Mayor's Business Awards Gala Dinner and Awards Ceremony at Alive Corn Exchange King's Lynn

Mayor's Business Awards Gala Dinner and Awards Ceremony at Alive Corn Exchange King's Lynn

Mayor's Business Awards Gala Dinner and Awards Ceremony at Alive Corn Exchange King's Lynn

Mayor's Business Awards Gala Dinner and Awards Ceremony at Alive Corn Exchange King's Lynn