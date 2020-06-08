Discretionary grant payments for King's Lynn businesses affected by COVID-19
Published: 17:19, 08 June 2020
| Updated: 17:23, 08 June 2020
Businesses who have not qualified for other grants are now able to check if they are eligible for a discretionary grant payment from a limited pot of funding announced by Government last month.
On May 1, the government announced it was allowing local authorities to develop policies to pay discretionary grants to local businesses affected by COVID-19.
These grants are to be paid from the limited amount of funding made available by central government.
