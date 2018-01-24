West Norfolk candidates wanted for Youth Parliament

Young people are being given a rare chance to debate in the House of Commons as part of an opportunity to become a voice for their generation.

Norfolk County Council is launching its search for 11- to 18-year-olds to stand for election to Norfolk’s Youth Parliament, which represents young people on a local and national stage.

Members of Youth Parliament (MYPs) across the UK put their energies into finding out what young people in their communities feel strongly about, by using social media, talking to their peers and visiting local schools, then creating campaigns to improve these issues.

Candidates simply need to be enthusiastic about speaking out about what matters to young people so do not need any experience of politics as they will all stand independently of any political party.

A text vote will be held to elect members to represent their areas for the next two years.

To stand for election, candidates need to fill in an application form at www.norfolk.gov.uk/youthparliament by 5pm on February 7.

All candidates are invited to a welcome event on Saturday, February 10 to meet the current MYPs.