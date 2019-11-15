West Norfolk care company rated as 'Outstanding' by inspectors

An in-home care company in West Norfolk has been rated as Outstanding after an inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Home Instead Senior Care West Norfolk, which provides companionship and person care to people in their own homes across the borough, is celebrating following the rating.

CQC inspected Home Instead in September, and the report, published this month, has rated the company as Good for being safe effective and caring, and Outstanding for being responsive and well-led.

The award-winning team at Home Instead West Norfolk (21698007)

Lo-Anne Lewis, CQC head of inspection for adult social care in the central region, said: "Our inspection team was very impressed by the level of care and support offered by Home Instead Senior Care Norfolk.

“We found that people who used the service received bespoke care that was centred around people's individual needs and their extended families."

She added: “People told us the service was 100 percent reliable and care was always delivered to a high standard. All of this meant people received a high standard of care, which is why it has been rated Outstanding.”

The company was previously inspected in 2016, when its overall rating was Good.

Home Instead West Norfolk is owned by Jeannette McEwan, her son Tom and his wife Laura. Laura said: "We are delighted with the outcome of the CQC report and the feedback we received from the inspectors both during the inspection and as part of the report.

"The inspection was a real celebration of everything we collectively work so hard on every day.

"It is hugely gratifying for us that we have been recognised so positively and we would like to thank our amazing staff for making Home Instead so wonderful and we look forward to building on this success in the months and years to come."