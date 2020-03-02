Heacham-based care provider Extra Hands shared information about its services when it moved into a pop-up shop in Lynn's town centre.

The well-being of elderly friends and family and advice on independent living in clients' own homes were the main topics of conversation during the two weeks Extra Hand occupied the unit in the Vancouver Quarter.

Extra Hands, whose Heacham operation was rated outstanding by the Care Quality Commission, invited other care-related organisations to join them at the one-stop information centre.

Extra Hands director Hazel Evans at the pop up in King's Lynn town centre. Picture: Ian Burt (30612546)

The well-being check-up service offered by the award-winning Extra Hands, which has been providing care and help for more than 25 years, was of particular interest to visitors.

Anita Walter, marketing director, said: "We were the first home care provider in the county to offer this service for carers who need to be reassured when they cannot make their usual calls. This service is in its fifth year and continues to grow in popularity as our pop-up event showed with the amount of people who mentioned it."

Also represented at the shop were the Care and Repair service run by West Norfolk Council, the independent living service Lily and Wiltshire Farm Foods, who provided hot soup and cakes.

Hazel Evans, right, presents Gill Brown with her prize (30612549)

The winner of a prize draw held during the fortnight was Gill Brown, of Hunstanton, who was presented with a bumper hamper of goodies by Extra Hands founder Hazel Evans.

