West Norfolk Carers host event highlighting support on offer to carers

Carers in West Norfolk were invited to find out what support is on offer to them at a Carers Rights Day event in Lynn last week.

Charity West Norfolk Carers, which supports unpaid family carers across West Norfolk, hosted the event at King’s Lynn Methodist Church last Friday, which gave people the opportunity to find the support they need.

Borough Mayor Nick Daubney visits the Carers Rights Day at the Methodist Church Rooms, London Road, in Kingâs Lynn. Picture: Matthew Usher.. (5729156)

A range of organisations were also on hand to help, including Carers Matter, the Alzheimer’s Society and Hayes & Storrs solicitors, among others.

West Norfolk mayor Nick Daubney, pictured above front right, also attended the event to show his support.

