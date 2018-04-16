West Norfolk Carers need your votes to secure camper van funding

West Norfolk Carers has been shortlisted by ITV and the Big Lottery to be in with a chance of winning money to buy a camper van to support to unpaid family carers of all ages.

The charity hopes to kit the camper van out to provide carers in rural areas with social opportunities as well as information and support regarding alcohol and drugs, sexual health, managing stress and coping with caring roles.

The project hopes to reduce the stress of caring for young and adult carers.

Support worker Emma Kandjou said: “We are really excited to have this opportunity to raise much needed funds to help us deliver our service to people, closer to home.

“Lots of people we work with live in villages and it isn’t always easy for them to come to us. This is especially true for young carers – especially in the winter time.”

She added: “We want to work with unpaid family carers, giving them the help and support they need closer to their own home.”

West Norfolk Carers plan to share the resource with other agencies, so that people can access genuinely holistic support which is relevant to them and the place they live.

Mrs Kandjou said: “Our vehicle will be multi-purpose, so that we can combine young carers activities in the evening, with those for adult during the day.

“By working with other voluntary sector partners, people will have access to what will effectively be a mobile ‘one stop shop’.”

She added: “The carers have all helped us apply for the funding, and they are telling us this is what they would like, this why we are appealing to the community to vote for us.”

More information about the competition is available online at www.thepeoplesprojects.org.uk

Voting opened yesterday, and you can vote online from 9am by visiting the website or by sending a postcard to Freepost, The People’s Projects, which must be written in capitals. All votes must be submitted by noon on April 30.