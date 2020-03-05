West Norfolk celebrates World Book Day 2020
We asked readers to send in their World Book Day photos and you certainly did not disappoint.
From Harry Potter to Hungry Caterpillars, children across the area have dressed up in a whole host of interesting outfits.
Parents have been keen to get in touch and celebrate the occasion.
Emma King, who sent in a picture of her four-month-old child Harry as the Gruffalo perfectly encapsulated what the day is all about.
She said: "We always read to Harry as books are so important for their language, understanding and imagination."
Thousands of children across the county attended school dressed as their favourite literary character for World Book Day.
As part of celebrations this week, each child will also receive a £1 book token through their school or nursery, which can either be exchanged for an exclusive WBD free book or against the cost of a full-priced book or audio story.
Top children's author Nick Butterworth, creator of the popular Percy the Park Keeper series of stories, said he struggled to read as a child but that did not deter him.
He said he "wanted to be able to read stories for myself" and was aware how a story could take him "on a journey to another place, another time".
Mr Butterworth said: "The key for me was finding books that really hooked me from the start, right on the first page.
"It meant that, although I wasn't a great reader, I really, really wanted to find out what happened in the story, and the only way that was going to happen was if I got stuck in!
"Luckily for me, I did and I've never, ever regretted it."
In an age of mobile phones and games consoles, retaining the essence of being lost in a good book is as invaluable as ever.
Thank you to everyone who sent in their photos, and apologies if we have missed you out.
We will be using some of the photos in the Tuesday edition of our newspaper next week.
