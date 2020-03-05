West Norfolk celebrates World Book Day 2020

We asked readers to send in their World Book Day photos and you certainly did not disappoint.

From Harry Potter to Hungry Caterpillars, children across the area have dressed up in a whole host of interesting outfits.

Parents have been keen to get in touch and celebrate the occasion.

Harry as the gruffalo 4 months old. Sent by Emma King

Emma King, who sent in a picture of her four-month-old child Harry as the Gruffalo perfectly encapsulated what the day is all about.

She said: "We always read to Harry as books are so important for their language, understanding and imagination."

Thousands of children across the county attended school dressed as their favourite literary character for World Book Day.

Bobby as Mr Stink. Picture: Alison Carter (30864014)

As part of celebrations this week, each child will also receive a £1 book token through their school or nursery, which can either be exchanged for an exclusive WBD free book or against the cost of a full-priced book or audio story.

Top children's author Nick Butterworth, creator of the popular Percy the Park Keeper series of stories, said he struggled to read as a child but that did not deter him.

He said he "wanted to be able to read stories for myself" and was aware how a story could take him "on a journey to another place, another time".

Castle Acre Primary pupils. Sent by Charlie Moseley (30863907)

Mr Butterworth said: "The key for me was finding books that really hooked me from the start, right on the first page.

"It meant that, although I wasn't a great reader, I really, really wanted to find out what happened in the story, and the only way that was going to happen was if I got stuck in!

"Luckily for me, I did and I've never, ever regretted it."

Eloise Holmes from Swaffham First School (30863990)

In an age of mobile phones and games consoles, retaining the essence of being lost in a good book is as invaluable as ever.

Thank you to everyone who sent in their photos, and apologies if we have missed you out.

We will be using some of the photos in the Tuesday edition of our newspaper next week.

Harry and Isabelle Davis of Reffley Academy Queen of Hearts and Voldemort (30864913)

Rayleigh as Hermione Granger and Hunter as Pikachu. They attend Reffley academy(30863950)

Nancy Burton age 4 Wimbotsham and Stow Academy, dressed as Elmer the elephant. (30864022)

Four-year-old Leo as the Tiger who came to Tea. Beth Ackerman(30863988)

Alfie Nicol 8 Diary of a Wimpy Kid(30863894)

Demi rose as Wonder Woman. Sent by Nina Say(30863901)

Lacie-mai 8 as Matilda. Sent by Terri-Lee Kitchen(30866383)

Ruben is black Spider-Man who goes to Narborough Primary Academy(30863933)

5 year old Ellie-mai as Moana. She attends Hilgay Riverside Academy and this outfit was bought for £2.49 from a Fairstead charity shop. Sent byDanielle and Jessica Thurling(30863939)

9 month old Rory is Harry and his Bucket Full of Dinosaurs. Picture: Alison Carter (30864016)

Kya, sent by her mother Emma Dent(30863996)

Amelia as Belle and Lillie as Hermione Grainger. Sent in by Emma Russell(30863847)

Ellie from Howard Junior(30863973)

Sent by Rebecca Fisher (30864010)

Henry (Where's Wally) 5 yrs and George (spiderman) 3 yrs from Scarning (30872257)

Sent in by Sarah Davies. A Howard Junior pupil (30873210)

The English department at Springwood School celebrating World Book Day (30873213)

Oliver Hewitt age 4 from Downham as the Gruffalo (30875580)

Goldilocks. Picture: Shweta Patel(30876232)

Shouldham Primary School pupils. Picture: Jess Stansfield(30876230)

Elmer who is 2 (30876222)

Joel, 5, as Horrid Henry. Picture: Louise Page(30876227)

Scarlett, 7, as Peter Rabbit (30876224)