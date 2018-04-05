West Norfolk charities urged to bid for grant funds

Charity groups are being urged to apply for grants from a £5,000 charity fund provided by Freebridge Community Housing when this year’s scheme opens next week.

Representatives of organisations who were supported through the programme last year are pictured above at the launch of the Freebridge Community Fund for 2018.

Freebridge director of housing Robert Clarke said: “Although our main role is to provide good quality affordable housing for people across the area, we feel strongly that we have a responsibility to play a role in supporting stronger, vibrant communities in West Norfolk.

“The Freebridge Community Fund provides to organisations on a very local level which we feel fills a need not met by either public funding or more major charities.”

Successful groups in 2017 were Solace End of Life Support, West Norfolk Mind, West Norfolk Riding for the Disabled Association, The South West Norfolk Youth Opportunities Project, West Norfolk Befriending, the Purfleet Trust and 4transform.

Applications open on Monday and can be made until June 9. For more details, visit www.norfolkfoundation.com/funds/freebridge-community-housing-fund.