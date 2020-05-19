Home   News   Article

Lockdown doesn't mean King's Lynn mums need lose out

By Greg Plummer
Published: 16:00, 19 May 2020
 | Updated: 16:00, 19 May 2020

A West Norfolk charity is continuing to help new mums who are struggling to cope with their babies, despite the fact the usual supply of donated second-hand clothing can’t be given out at the moment.

Following government guidelines during the Covid-19 outbreak, Baby Basics cannot accept or distribute any pre-loved clothing or baby items. But it can still take donations of money or new items.

Despite a recent report saying the charity was looking for more goods to be given out, it isn’t in a position to accept most things at the moment.

