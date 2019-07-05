West Norfolk Climate Emergency move ‘inevitable’ after talks

Discussions have taken place between climate campaigners and borough council leaders regarding the adoption of a ‘Climate Emergency’.

Members of the Extinction Rebellion group, who staged a demonstration outside Lynn Town Hall in May, met with council leader Brian Long and councillor Ian Devereux.

Pallavi Devulapalli of the Extinction Rebellion group said “it’s only a matter of time” before a ‘Climate Emergency’ is called for West Norfolk.

An Extinction Rebellion demonstration

During the discussions last month Dr Devulapalli and Charlie Gardner were told how the borough council has taken steps to prevent climate breakdown.

“We tried to impress on them that we are in an emergency,” Dr Devulapalli said.

“West Norfolk is a low lying area and it was close to flooding in 2013.

“I think it is inevitable there will be an emergency declared because there is so much public pressure. I don’t think they [councillors] have a choice.”

During a full town council meeting last night, the issue was again raised by Dr Devulapalli, who told councillors it was “imperative” they reduce greenhouse gas emissions from transport.

Extinction Rebellion demonstration outside King's Lynn Town Hall ahead of council meeting in March

Councillor Brian Long told the Lynn News: “My ethos is that we have already been doing lots of things to aid and improve the environment.

“Most other organisations have done this [Climate Emergency] as a knee-jerk reaction to the methods and the protests.

“It [discussions] was very thin on what we need to do apart from declaring a climate emergency.

“We need to be going about it in a reasoned and sensible way as declaring an emergency for the sake of an emergency makes no difference to us whatsoever.

“I do not want the group to feel we are being antagonistic as we were welcoming to them.

“We want a proper reason to declare an emergency rather than tokenism though.”

Members of the Extinction Rebellion attended the full council meeting last night and held up placards demanding their voice is heard with action.