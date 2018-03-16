West Norfolk communities set to share transport cash

Dozens of community transport projects in West Norfolk are set to receive county funding if plans are approved at a meeting today.

The money will be drawn from the annual parish partnership scheme, in which Norfolk County Council funds up to half the cost of small-scale travel schemes, if the other half can be raised locally.

A total of 35 schemes in West Norfolk are being recommended for funding in a report to be debated by the authority’s environment, development and transport committee.

The projects are thought to cost around £250,000 in total, meaning communities are likely to share around £125,000.

They are among more than 130 bids which officials have classed as viable for a share of a total funding package worth more than £400,000.

The report said: “Funding is targeted to meet needs identified at a local level and helps us to support and promote our role in enabling communities.

“The programme has been well received by parish and town councils and members and feedback has been very positive from communities.”

Among the larger schemes recommended to receive funding are a bus shelter in Brancaster, worth £33,000, and plans for a form of paving known as a Trod in Marham, which is expected to cost £31,000.

Many communities are also seeking funding towards the cost of SAM2 signs, which are intended to display a warning to drivers who are breaking the speed limit.