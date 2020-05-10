North Wootton residents join in VE Day celebrations across West Norfolk
Published: 16:52, 10 May 2020
A North Wootton resident has praised neighbours for their part in Friday's VE Day celebrations across West Norfolk.
Many households in The Howards joined forces to mark the 75th anniversary amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Organiser Nicola Ward, who arranged a leaflet drop prior to the event, said: "The celebrations went down really well and I was amazed so many residents agreed to participate.
