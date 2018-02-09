West Norfolk company boss leads clean energy seminar

A West Norfolk firm is leading a campaign to promote the use of solar energy systems in the home.

Kevin Holland, who founded the Solar Shed in Magdalen 10 years ago, led a seminar at the Green Britain Centre in Swaffham last Wednesday for industry professionals and home owners to learn more about the types of system that are now available.

Mr Holland, pictured above, front left, says he wants to make West Norfolk the greenest borough in Britain and the growth in solar energy in recent years can contribute to that.

He said: “Today, we can let our houses power our life. Every day, regardless of cloud cover. Over one million properties in the UK are switching on.

“On brighter days, they generate lots of energy. Energy that runs the house or factory and where excess energy is fed in hot water heaters, or batteries.

“We’re now fitting systems where people are no longer paying for any electricity from the grid from March through to September or October due to the advancements in battery technology.”

Mr Holland is pictured above with Sophie Gould of Navitas EAS, front right, and other delegates. MLNF18PM01186