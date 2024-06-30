A bespoke prototype designed by Lynn-based Southgate Global has helped a leading retail brand reduce its loading time by 50%.

Working closely with the online grocery brand – who were experiencing too many touchpoints, as well as some manual handling safety issues, around transferring groceries from their warehouse operation into their vehicles, Southgate’s in-house design team designed a bespoke cart specifically to address these issues.

It was also designed around the specifics of the client’s site, their space requirements, and the people using it.

The three-tier cart enabled the client to save 50% in their loading time, which they say has increased productivity for the business.

As the need to maximise productivity in all areas of an operation has never been so crucial, Phil O’Driscoll, head of innovation and new product development at Southgate Global, explained that customised products that meet very specific needs or address unique challenges are becoming more in demand.

He said: “Customers either recognise an issue within their workflow but are unsure on how to fix it themselves, recognise that the standard equipment they are currently using just isn’t working to maximum potential, or they are being faced with new challenges that existing options cannot resolve.

“It’s here that the benefits of bespoke solutions come into play, and our garment trolley is a prime example of this. Right from the initial survey to the design brief, prototyping, and final implementation, we built a solution that was based on expertise and experience and with a specific goal in mind. A service you just can’t get with off-the-shelf solutions.”

Describing the Southgate design team as “problem solvers”, Mr O’Driscoll explained the intricate process of each bespoke solution.

He said: “We start each project from scratch with no assumptions or preconceptions. The team apply themselves to deeply understand the problem, ensuring to ask the right questions.

“Once we have the concept, we create a prototype before designing a final solution that meets the client’s exact needs.

“Whether we’re fitting equipment to existing architecture or helping to redesign the process of how they move products from A to B, it’s a form of flexibility and personalised service that you just can’t find from off-the-shelf solutions.

“This approach means the solution is something that organisations can use as a key differentiator to make them more competitive. In an increasingly challenging environment where price is often used as the only point of differentiation this approach can make all the difference.’