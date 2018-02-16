West Norfolk Council agrees to explore dog fouling and littering issues

Council chiefs have agreed to investigate the scale of littering and dog fouling across West Norfolk.

Officials say exploring the scale of littering and dog fouling and looking into resources needed to address these issues should create an “effective strategy” into developing a long-term solution for the problem.

Members of West Norfolk Council’s environment and community panel agreed to look into these issues during a meeting at Lynn town hall on Tuesday.

West Norfolk Council’s principal environment health officer Mark Whitmore said: “The scale of littering and dog fouling is not currently well understood.

“Both issues impact on the community and the work and resources of other departments within the council, specifically public open spaces.”

There were 160 reports of dog fouling across the borough last year as well as 33 requests for advice, and of these requests 31 were referred to the Community Safety and Neighbourhood Nuisance (CSNN) team to follow up.

West Norfolk Council’s cabinet member for environment Ian Devereux said: “During my time in looking after the environment portfolio one of the biggest splurges I have seen is the problems with fly tipping, littering and dog fouling.

“There has been many instances when I have had residents come to me saying ‘What are you going to do about this?’

“There are two things we can do about this, there is publicity but there is also the question of enforcement.

“I encourage you to look at what resources we can use to understand how big of a problem this is and how to implement the right strategy to start to beat this problem down and to get people doing the right thing on the streets.”

In October, officers embarked on a six-hour petrol to survey littering in Lynn town centre, and during this petrol they found no enforcement action was taken but noted that individuals seen littering were spoken to.

Officers says 17 offences were witnessed all of which were discarded cigarette butts despite there being “very good use of litter bins” available during this observation period.

A study to determine how much work is currently being undertaken to combat littering and dog fouling across West Norfolk is due to come into force later this year.

Officers will also be working to create an education campaign to “ensure the message is received and understood by members of the public” in an effort to develop a long-term solution to these issues.