West Norfolk Council flies flag at half-mast

The borough mayor of West Norfolk, Geoff Hipperson, has issued a statement responding to the death today of HRH Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

It said: "Staff and members at the Borough Council of King’s Lynn and West Norfolk are deeply saddened to hear of the death of HRH The Duke of Edinburgh.

"Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with Her Majesty The Queen and the rest of the royal family at this sad time.

Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh (46007859)

"A national period of mourning will be observed until the day after the funeral.

"As a mark of respect, our flags will be flown at half-mast until the day after the funeral."

Lady Dannatt, Lord Lieutenant of Norfolk, the Queen's representative in the county, tweeted: "I am profoundly saddened to hear of the death of Prince Philip earlier today. His contribution to the life of this nation has been incalculable, and our hearts go out to Her Majesty the Queen, and all members of the Royal Family, in their immense personal loss."

The Scene on the Royal Estate at Sandringham, following the announcement that HRH Duke of Edinburgh has died aged 99 today (Friday 9th April 2021)..Flowers have been placed at the Norwich Gates Sandrington. (46007869)