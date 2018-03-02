West Norfolk Council issues warning of email scam about council tax

West Norfolk Council has issued a warning regarding a potential email scam which appears to be about council tax.

Officials say a resident has reported receiving an email that he assumed had come from the West Norfolk Council. The email asked him to download software in order to view an attachment about his council tax.

The borough council’s revenues and benefits manager, Joanne Stanton said: “Luckily the sender had made only a crude attempt to make this email seem genuine, so the recipient wasn’t fooled.

“But others may be more convincing, so we’d advise caution if you receive an email you’re not sure about.

“If you’re suspicious about an email don’t even open it, and definitely don’t click on any links or attachments in it.

“If you’re in any doubt whether an email or any other contact from us is genuine, please do call our Customer Information Centre on 01553 616200 and we can look into it for you.

“And as always, never give out any personal information to anyone who contacts you about your council tax without verifying who they are.”

West Norfolk Council is asking the public to be vigilant against this scam and to report any suspicious emails to Action Fraud by visiting www.actionfraud.police.uk or by calling their helpline on 0300 123 2040.