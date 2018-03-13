West Norfolk Council leader praises apprentices

Council chiefs have praised the role played by apprentices in delivering services in West Norfolk.

The borough council has been part of an apprenticeship programme for the past five years, giving chances to people who want to earn while they learn.

To mark National Apprenticeship Week, council leader Brian Long met eight of the authority’s apprentices.

He said: “Apprenticeships are a great way for young people to start their careers, and they’re also an ideal way for people with established careers to gain new skills and qualifications.

“Having a mixture of both kinds of apprenticeships included in our scheme benefits us immensely as an employer.

“I was impressed by the depth of knowledge they already have, their commitment to learning new skills, and the enthusiasm they have. They are all an absolute credit to the council.”

The apprentices work in a wide variety of the council’s departments, gaining qualifications that relate directly to the work they do, reflecting the theme of this year’s week, Apprenticeships Work.

Lorraine Gore, the council’s executive director of finance services, is working with a second year financial services apprentice, Jobe Arnold.

She said she viewed an apprenticeship as of joint benefit for both the employer and the young person.

She added: “Jobe has learnt valuable work skills and will gain solid qualifications. It benefits an employer for someone to apply their learning while carrying out their role.

“Jobe is a valuable member of the team and is benefiting from working with a whole range of people.”