West Norfolk Council leads on business needs survey in Hunstanton

Businesses in Hunstanton are being urged to complete a business needs survey as part of a government-backed initiative.

The One Public Estate initiative aims to encourage economic growth in the area by rationalising the use of public assets in the town.

West Norfolk Council is leading on this initiative and is hoping to gain information on whether there is a need for new workspace and a support facility for businesses.

They are keen to understand what businesses general growth plans might be, and where businesses think they will be in five and 10 years’ time, including their space requirements and levels of employment.

Cabinet Member for corporate projects and assets, Alistair Beales said: “It is important that we understand what businesses need and want in the future, so that what we do through this project helps them to grow and develop.

“We also want to encourage start-up businesses and attract new businesses into the area. What we are really keen to explore developments that would provide year-round opportunities.”

Focus Consultants have been commissioned to undertake the survey on behalf of the One Public Estate partners.

Mr Beales added: “I would urge businesses to get involved in this survey, so that they can ensure that their views and thoughts are considered when we are putting our proposals together.

“What is also crucial is that people who might be thinking of relocating their business to the area or people who are considering setting up a business also get involved, as we need to know the future requirements for the town.”

The survey is available online www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/HunstantonManagedWorkspaceConsultation and will be open from February 26 to March 18. Follow up telephone surveys may take place.