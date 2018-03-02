West Norfolk Council opens application for Commemorating World War One fund

West Norfolk Council’s Commemorating World War One fund is now open for applications.

A fund of £4,000 has been made available so community and voluntary groups can apply for up to £250 to fund their project to mark the centenary of the end of First World War.

Applications can be made for funding for a range of projects including community events and projects, educational activities, new memorials, and refurbishment of existing memorials.

Deputy leader and cabinet member for culture, heritage and health, Elizabeth Nockolds said: “We’ve decided that, this year, the special ‘themed’ fund that is part of our Financial Assistance Scheme every year will be used to support projects that commemorate the centenary of the end of World War One.”

The deadline for applications is May 11. Decisions about applications will be made in June, and there will be only one funding round.