West Norfolk Council proud to sponsor this year’s Mayor’s Business Awards

A West Norfolk Council Cabinet member has spoken of the importance of the Mayor’s Business Awards to the Borough.

The borough council is once again the headline sponsor of the event and its Cabinet Member for Business Cllr Alistair Beales has praised the role of local firms in our economy.

Cllr Beales said: “Local businesses are the backbone of our economy in West Norfolk, and we are committed to supporting economic growth and promoting all that is great about our borough.

“These awards, with the broad range of categories, ensure that the achievements of local businesses can be recognised and acknowledged. We are proud to be the headline sponsor for the overall awards and the sponsor for the Environmental Champion award.”

The best of the borough’s businesses are set to be celebrated at the glittering black-tie evening, which will be held at the Alive Corn Exchange in Lynn’s Tuesday Market Place on Friday, March 1.

Award categories are: Small Business of the Year (sponsored by Mapus-Smith & Lemmon), Businessperson of the Year (Brown & Co), Business Innovation (Metcalfe, Copeman & Pettefar), Environmental Champion (West Norfolk Council), Apprentice/Trainee of the Year (Greenyard Frozen), King’s Lynn Champion (Discover King’s Lynn (BID), Customer Care, Employee of the Year, Independent Retailer and Leisure & Tourism.

Nominations for the awards are now open – to register an entry please visit: www.mayorsbusinessawards.co.uk

