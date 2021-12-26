West Norfolk Council says it is a New Year and that spells new funding for projects

A new round of funding for community-based infrastructure projects in West Norfolk opens on January 1.

Groups or organisations who have projects that will improve facilities or services in the borough can apply for sums from £2,000 up to £50,000 from the Community Infrastructure Levy. More may be available for strategic projects.

Richard Blunt, cabinet member for development and regeneration, said: “The Community Infrastructure Levy is a great scheme that allows us to bring additional benefits to communities from development in the borough.

West Norfolk Council cabinet member for development Richard Blunt. (53935900)

“There is a wide scope to the type of projects that can be funded.

“Crucially, it can be used to fund smaller, community-based projects that bring direct benefits to local people. These could include play areas, open spaces, parks and green spaces, education programmes, cultural and sports facilities, community transport schemes, healthcare projects and community safety facilities.

“Groups or organisations who have good ideas, and can be clear about the community benefit of their ideas, should apply to us. It doesn’t have to be a new project, it can be an existing project that needs to be supported.

“We awarded more than £270,000 in the last round to a diverse range of projects, including £18,000 for outdoor gyms in Gaywood and Sedgeford and £7,800 for clearing and renovation of ditches in Holme. We are now looking forward to funding a new series of projects in 2022!”

Groups or organisations wishing to apply should contact the clerk of their parish council or visit https://www.west-norfolk.gov.uk/CIL.