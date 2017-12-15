West Norfolk Council to study traffic flow issues in King’s Lynn

Council chiefs are looking at ways to improve traffic flow in and around Lynn following gridlock in the town last week.

Traffic was brought to a standstill last Friday following a fatal collision between a car and a lorry on the A47 between two major Lynn junctions.

Police said a Mercedes A180 and a Scania lorry were involved in a crash, which happened at around 11.30am, between the Pullover and Saddlebow roundabouts.

The driver of the Mercedes, a man in his 50s, was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for treatment but died later that same day.

The A47 was closed for nearly five hours as emergency crews dealt with the aftermath of the collision, leading to traffic jams in and around Lynn. Police reopened all roads at around 4.30pm.

Leader of West Norfolk Council, Brian Long said: “The accident on Friday created a knock on effect that caused gridlock in the town.

“People need another option to escape the one way system and to keep traffic flowing. This is something the borough council is looking into.

“We have started work with the county council, the highway authority, with funding form the businesses rates pool to start a study on how roads in King’s Lynn function.”

On Friday, some drivers travelling through Lynn reported being stuck in standstill traffic for over two hours when trying to make their way home from work.

Mr Long said the council’s study would look into Lynn’s “normal daily traffic conditions” rather than those following a road closure.

“We are lucky in King’s Lynn to have a flow of people coming in and out. This is good for us as it brings money into the area for local businesses and tourism,” said Mr Long.

“But, with this, the traffic builds up. What we don’t want is people being put off from coming here because of the traffic.

“The current network system in place is quite old and we need a modern system in place. A new system would improve traffic flow around the area.

“I’m sure almost everyone in King’s Lynn has been stopped at a red traffic light when there was no traffic coming, and when they could have otherwise have gone onto a side road and continued on their journey.

“Our aspiration would be to look at the northern bypass with a link to cross over the Ouse linking to the A47. But this would cost billions of pounds, we need to look how to use what we have already efficiently.”