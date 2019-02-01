West Norfolk Council to tackle anti-social vehicle use in King's Lynn as public consultation launched

Action is being taken to help restrict inappropriate and inconsiderate vehicle use in the Lynn area.

West Norfolk Council chiefs are launching a public consultation today to get people’s views on a proposed Public Space Protection Order to restrict vehicle-related anti-social behaviour.

Restrictions within the order include speeding and street racing, sudden and repeated acceleration or deceleration, unnecessary use of the horn, amplified music, engine revving while stationary, stunts such as handbrake turns and abusive or intimidating behaviour associated with vehicle use.

Littering from a vehicle is also listed in the council’s restrictions.

An order has been proposed to come into force on Tuesday, April 2, which would initially last for a period of three years.

Failure to comply with the PSPO could result in a fixed penalty notice of £80 or a court summons.

Police and other authorised personnel will be able to issue fixed penalty notices.

Ian Devereux, the borough council’s cabinet member for environment, said: “We receive numerous complaints from members of the public about incidents of anti-social behaviour related to vehicle use.

Inconsiderate vehicle usage such as street racing, amplified music and stunts are being clamped down on (6921366)

“This can be very intimidating in some car parks and has an impact on people wanting to just get on with their everyday lives.

“Vehicles revving late at night, road racing and loud music are all noise nuisances which disturb people’s sleep and disrupt their enjoyment of their own homes.”

A consultation questionnaire along with a copy of the proposed order and map, is available online at west-norfolk.gov.uk/haveyoursay under the consultations section of the website.

The consultation is open until Thursday, February 28.

Mr Devereux added: “The police and other agencies have also received complaints.

“We have worked with them to come up with this proposal to tackle the issue.

“We are interested to find out if the restrictions cover all the problems.

“Will the restrictions cause unintended consequences that inhibit someone’s business or organised

events?

“Are there other locations that need to be included in the order?

“Are there other vehicle-related behaviours that we haven’t included?

“We really want to hear from people to see if this order covers the issues they have experienced.”

A full list of the vehicle restrictions can also be found online on the borough council’s consultation page, www. west-norfolk.gov.uk/haveyoursay.