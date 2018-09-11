West Norfolk councillor criticised for no-show

A West Norfolk councillor who made a sexist remark to a woman during a public questions has been criticised after failing to make a public apology.

Toby Wing-Pentelow, who represents the Springwood ward, breached the council’s code of conduct when making a “deplorable” remark about Labour secretary Jo Rust, at a council meeting in January.

GV of the Borough Council of King's Lynn & West Norfolk, King's Court Hq, Chapel Street King's Lynn. (4085004)

At January’s meeting, Jo Rust raised the issue of homelessness and challenged housing portfolio holder Adrian Lawrence to spend a night sleeping rough with her.

It was at this point, Mr Wing-Pentelow asked: “What, down the docks?”

Mrs Rust made a formal complaint about the remark, which was subsequently deemed as sexist and a reference to prostitution.

During Thursday’s full council meeting at Lynn town hall, leader Brian Long said: “I am bitterly disappointed by the subject of this investigation.

“I find it deplorable that he has not shown up here tonight and made the apology he was requested to make.

“I would like to offer my apologies to a member of the public, who is present here this evening. I am ashamed a member of my group could pipe up with such a comment.”

Mrs Rust said afterwards she was not surprised Mr Wing-Pentelow did not attend to apologise and claimed “the Tory party are out of touch.”