West Norfolk councillors set for new vote on KLIC inquiry

A final decision is expected this week on whether an independent inquiry into the affairs of a Lynn business hub should take place.

West Norfolk councillors backed calls to set up an external probe into its handling of the development of the King’s Lynn Innovation Centre (KLIC) last year .

But, earlier this year, the official appointed to conduct the inquiry, Alison Lowton, told the authority there was no need for her to investigate .

The King's Lynn Innovation Centre on Nar Ouse Way.

She argued the case had already been thoroughly examined by a cross-party working group set up by the council itself.

Although that view was accepted by the authority’s ruling cabinet in June, the decision is subject to a vote that is due to take place at a special council meeting this Thursday.

Some opposition members have insisted there are still unanswered questions which only an external inquiry can resolve.