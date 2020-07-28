Home   News   Article

West Norfolk councillors vote to re-examine KLIC following independent report conclusion

By Ben Hardy
-
ben.hardy@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 18:00, 28 July 2020

A cross-party review of a controversial Lynn business hub will resume after an independent investigator appointed to examine its affairs concluded there was no need for her to do so.

The call for a working group to continue its investigation into the King’s Lynn Innovation Centre (KLIC) was passed by four votes to two during a West Norfolk Council audit committee meeting yesterday.

The move comes after Alison Lowton, who was appointed to conduct a probe regarding the council loaning £2.75m to enterprise agency NWES, concluded there was no need for her to proceed.

Read more
Kings LynnPolitics

More by this author

Ben Hardy

This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)

This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE