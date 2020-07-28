West Norfolk councillors vote to re-examine KLIC following independent report conclusion
Published: 18:00, 28 July 2020
A cross-party review of a controversial Lynn business hub will resume after an independent investigator appointed to examine its affairs concluded there was no need for her to do so.
The call for a working group to continue its investigation into the King’s Lynn Innovation Centre (KLIC) was passed by four votes to two during a West Norfolk Council audit committee meeting yesterday.
The move comes after Alison Lowton, who was appointed to conduct a probe regarding the council loaning £2.75m to enterprise agency NWES, concluded there was no need for her to proceed.
Read moreKings LynnPolitics
More by this authorBen Hardy
This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)