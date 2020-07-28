West Norfolk councillors vote to re-examine KLIC following independent report conclusion

A cross-party review of a controversial Lynn business hub will resume after an independent investigator appointed to examine its affairs concluded there was no need for her to do so.

The call for a working group to continue its investigation into the King’s Lynn Innovation Centre (KLIC) was passed by four votes to two during a West Norfolk Council audit committee meeting yesterday.

The move comes after Alison Lowton, who was appointed to conduct a probe regarding the council loaning £2.75m to enterprise agency NWES, concluded there was no need for her to proceed.