A new chief executive has been announced for West Norfolk Council - who will take on the role from September 1.

Lorraine Gore is set to take up the position following the retirement of the current chief executive Ray Harding on 31 August.

Ms Gore, a former student of the old King's Lynn High School, was born and brought up in King's Lynn.

Lorraine Gore, new chief executive of West Norfolk Council

She has clocked up 42 years' service in the public sector, the majority of her career has entailed working for Norfolk organisations.

Lorraine came to West Norfolk Council in 2001 as accounting technician, and was promoted to chief accountant in 2006, and chief financial officer in 2013.

She is currently the deputy chief executive and executive director of finance at the council and council officials say she has "a wealth of experience" about the area.

Her appointment was confirmed on Friday, following a unanimous decision by the council's cross-party appointments board on Thursday, July 25.

Brian Long, leader of the council, said: "I'm delighted that we have been able to appoint someone who has come up through the ranks and has such a broad knowledge of the council and the area.

"Ray Harding will be a hard act to follow, but Lorraine, with her financial background, is going to be well placed to steer us through continuing budgetary challenges and I am looking forward to working with her."

Ray Harding, current chief executive of West Norfolk Council

Mr Harding said: "Lorraine has proved herself as deputy chief executive and I am absolutely confident that she will take the organisation forward.

"She is a very talented senior officer and has demonstrated that she cares passionately about both the borough and the council.”

Speaking after her appointment was confirmed, Ms Gore said: "I am excited and honoured to be appointed as the new chief executive to take over when Ray Harding retires at the end of August.

"I am looking forward to continuing to work alongside our dedicated and skilled staff and elected members in the delivery of good quality, sustainable services for the benefit of all residents and businesses of, and visitors to, West Norfolk."

Ms Gore is a resident of the borough, she has two grown-up children, is a keen golfer and a Norwich City Football Club season ticket holder.

This appointment is phase one of a restructure of the council's senior management team. Staff affected are being consulted on the proposals.