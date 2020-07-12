West Norfolk couple hoping to be rehoused speak out about ‘transphobic’ experiences
Published: 11:00, 12 July 2020
The topic of gender identity and transphobia has been widely discussed in recent months.
It has come particularly after Harry Potter author JK Rowling made a number of comments which have been described by some as transphobic, and as transgender model and activist Munroe Bergdorf has spoken out against transphobia.
And now, one transgender couple from West Norfolk have spoken to the Lynn News of their own experiences.
Rebekah Chilvers
