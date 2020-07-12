Home   News   Article

West Norfolk couple hoping to be rehoused speak out about ‘transphobic’ experiences

By Rebekah Chilvers
-
rebekah.chilvers@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 11:00, 12 July 2020

The topic of gender identity and transphobia has been widely discussed in recent months.

It has come particularly after Harry Potter author JK Rowling made a number of comments which have been described by some as transphobic, and as transgender model and activist Munroe Bergdorf has spoken out against transphobia.

And now, one transgender couple from West Norfolk have spoken to the Lynn News of their own experiences.

Read more
Human InterestKings Lynn

More by this author

Rebekah Chilvers

This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)

This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE