West Norfolk couple share secret to long marriage

A devoted couple from Lynn who have been married for 60-years have shared their secrets to a long-lasting marriage.

Frank and Norma Rainbird, both 80, say “plenty of give and take” is their answer to a successful relationship.

Mrs Rainbird said they celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary on February 15 surrounded by friends and family and spent the afternoon looking through their wedding album. She said: “It was a great laugh looking though our wedding photographs. I has a lovely dress that I rented from Moss Brothers on Oxford Street.

“Our wedding day was wonderful. It was in February, a bright sunny day and we were surrounded by all of our friends and family. There were a lot of us back then.”

The couple were wed in St Marys Parish Church, Dagenham, in 1958 and moved up the country around the time the Fairstead estate was being built back in 1973.

She added: “We did not have a honeymoon because we couldn’t afford one back then. We did see a football game. It was West Ham v Leyton Orient. We have always been West Ham fans.” Pictured above, Frank and Norma Rainbird celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary at their daughter’s house. MLNF18PM02072