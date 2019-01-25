West Norfolk crime writer signs copies of debut novel at King's Lynn store

Crime author Ali Carter, pictured right, was signing copies of her debut novel Blood list at Lynn’s WHSmith store on Saturday.

Pictured alongside the author is store manager Paul Paver.

Mrs Carter, who lives just outside Lynn after moving to the area in 2007, has a sequel in line after taking inspiration from the Shipman case, in which GP Harold Shipman was exposed as a serial killer, responsible for over 200 patient deaths.

